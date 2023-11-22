The New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) and the Sacramento Kings (8-5) are set to play on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Zion Williamson and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch.

Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

The Pelicans defeated the Kings, 129-93, on Monday. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 31 points for the Pelicans, and Harrison Barnes had 16 for the Kings.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Harrison Barnes 16 4 0 1 0 3 De'Aaron Fox 14 2 0 1 0 2 Domantas Sabonis 10 10 8 0 0 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' averages for the season are 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists, making 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

Keegan Murray's averages on the season are 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

The Kings receive 17 points per game from Barnes, plus 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 1 block.

Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0 steals and 1 block.

