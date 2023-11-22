Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Pelicans on November 22, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Domantas Sabonis and others when the Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -106)
|12.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
- The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 2.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (20.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
Harrison Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -111)
- Harrison Barnes' 17 points per game are 5.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
- Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
- Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
