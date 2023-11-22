Oddsmakers have listed player props for Domantas Sabonis and others when the Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +100)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 2.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Harrison Barnes' 17 points per game are 5.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114)

Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

