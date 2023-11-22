How to Watch the Kings vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (8-5) face the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) on November 22, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.
- The Kings put up only 1.2 more points per game (115.2) than the Pelicans give up (114.0).
- When Sacramento scores more than 114.0 points, it is 7-0.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Kings are putting up 9.2 more points per game (120.8) than they are away from home (111.6).
- Sacramento is surrendering 117.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.4 more points than it is allowing in road games (114.6).
- In home games, the Kings are sinking 14.6 three-pointers per game, which is the same number they are averaging when playing on the road. They sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (34.6%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Questionable
|Calf
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|Keon Ellis
|Out
|Ankle
|Aleksandar Vezenkov
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Chris Duarte
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Keegan Murray
|Questionable
|Back
