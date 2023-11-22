The Sacramento Kings (8-5) face the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) on November 22, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

The Kings put up only 1.2 more points per game (115.2) than the Pelicans give up (114.0).

When Sacramento scores more than 114.0 points, it is 7-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Kings are putting up 9.2 more points per game (120.8) than they are away from home (111.6).

Sacramento is surrendering 117.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.4 more points than it is allowing in road games (114.6).

In home games, the Kings are sinking 14.6 three-pointers per game, which is the same number they are averaging when playing on the road. They sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (34.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Injuries