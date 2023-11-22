The Sacramento Kings (8-5) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) on Wednesday, November 22 at Smoothie King Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans will try for another victory over the Kings following a 129-93 win in their matchup on Monday. Brandon Ingram led the way with a team-leading 31 points in the win for the Pelicans, while Harrison Barnes notched 16 points in the loss for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Questionable Calf Alex Len C Questionable Ankle 0 0 0 Keon Ellis SG Questionable Ankle 0 0 0 Aleksandar Vezenkov PF Questionable Thumb 9.7 2.3 0.3

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable (Rib), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Calf)

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

