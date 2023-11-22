The Sacramento Kings (8-5) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is 237.5.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In six of 13 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 237.5 points.

Sacramento has an average point total of 230.7 in its matchups this year, 6.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored nine times and won five of those games.

Sacramento has a record of 4-4 when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Kings have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 6 46.2% 115.2 228.5 115.5 229.5 231.9 Pelicans 5 35.7% 113.3 228.5 114 229.5 226.1

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

In home games, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (3-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-3-0).

The Kings record 115.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 114 the Pelicans give up.

When Sacramento scores more than 114 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 8-5 4-5 6-7 Pelicans 8-6 6-4 7-7

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 7-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 115.5 Points Allowed (PG) 114 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

