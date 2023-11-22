Kings vs. Pelicans November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (3-4), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He's also draining 54.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Kings are getting 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.
- Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Monk is putting up 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Kevin Huerter is averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 26.9% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averages 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 3 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
- Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 2 blocks.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Dyson Daniels averages 4 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Kings vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Kings
|108.3
|Points Avg.
|112
|115.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116
|44.5%
|Field Goal %
|43.9%
|33.3%
|Three Point %
|32.5%
