The Sacramento Kings (3-4), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He's also draining 54.1% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are getting 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is putting up 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 26.9% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 3 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 2 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 4 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Kings vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Kings 108.3 Points Avg. 112 115.3 Points Allowed Avg. 116 44.5% Field Goal % 43.9% 33.3% Three Point % 32.5%

