The Sacramento Kings (8-5) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Kings 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 1.5)

Pelicans (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-4.6)

Pelicans (-4.6) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Pelicans (8-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 4.4% less often than the Kings (8-5-0) this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Sacramento does it less often (46.2% of the time) than New Orleans (50%).

The Kings have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (5-5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are 10th in the NBA with 115.2 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 20th with 115.5 points allowed per game.

Sacramento is pulling down 43.7 boards per game (18th-ranked in league). It is ceding 43.6 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

The Kings have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

Sacramento is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Kings own a 34.4% three-point percentage this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 14.6 treys per game (fifth-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.