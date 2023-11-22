Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Huerter totaled 10 points in his previous game, which ended in a 129-93 loss against the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Huerter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-106)

Over 3.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

Allowing 41.8 rebounds per game last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.9.

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 23 10 0 3 2 0 0

