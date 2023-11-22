Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Dallas Stars at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at American Airlines Center. Fancy a bet on Marchessault? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

In Marchessault's 19 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marchessault has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 19 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 10 13 Points 8 9 Goals 4 4 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.