Jonathan Marchessault Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Stars - November 22
Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Dallas Stars at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at American Airlines Center. Fancy a bet on Marchessault? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.
- In Marchessault's 19 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Marchessault has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In four of 19 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|19
|Games
|10
|13
|Points
|8
|9
|Goals
|4
|4
|Assists
|4
