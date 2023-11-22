When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and one assist.

Marchessault's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:02 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 3 3 0 15:54 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

