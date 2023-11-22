John Collins plus his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 131-99 loss versus the Lakers, Collins totaled 15 points.

Let's look at Collins' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-110)

Over 14.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 117.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest last season, 14th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last year, the Trail Blazers were the worst team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 32 14 10 2 2 3 1

