Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - November 22
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) take on the Utah Jazz (4-10) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Moda Center. John Collins of the Jazz is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz lost their most recent game to the Lakers, 131-99, on Tuesday. Omer Yurtseven was their leading scorer with 18 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Omer Yurtseven
|18
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|John Collins
|15
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Collin Sexton
|14
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Collins gets 13.0 points, 11.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Kelly Olynyk's averages for the season are 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 78.6% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).
- Keyonte George's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
