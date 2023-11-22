The Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) take on the Utah Jazz (4-10) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Moda Center. John Collins of the Jazz is a player to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their most recent game to the Lakers, 131-99, on Tuesday. Omer Yurtseven was their leading scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Omer Yurtseven 18 6 1 0 0 0 John Collins 15 4 1 1 1 2 Collin Sexton 14 3 4 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Collins gets 13.0 points, 11.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk's averages for the season are 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 78.6% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Keyonte George's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Watch Shaedon Sharpe, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.