Top Player Prop Bets for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers on November 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Lauri Markkanen and others are listed when the Utah Jazz visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: -159)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Markkanen is 24.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 24.3.
- He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Markkanen's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- Jordan Clarkson is averaging 14.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 6.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Clarkson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- Clarkson averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
