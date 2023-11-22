How to Watch the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (4-10) bring a three-game slide into a road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11), who have lost eight straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- This season, the Jazz have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
- Utah is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 26th.
- The 115.6 points per game the Jazz score are just two more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.6).
- When Utah scores more than 113.6 points, it is 4-4.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz are posting 122.9 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 108.3 points per contest.
- In home games, Utah is ceding 4.7 fewer points per game (120.3) than away from home (125).
- The Jazz are making 14.7 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 4.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (13 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.