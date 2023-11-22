The Utah Jazz (4-10) bring a three-game slide into a road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11), who have lost eight straight.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

This season, the Jazz have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

Utah is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 26th.

The 115.6 points per game the Jazz score are just two more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.6).

When Utah scores more than 113.6 points, it is 4-4.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz are posting 122.9 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 108.3 points per contest.

In home games, Utah is ceding 4.7 fewer points per game (120.3) than away from home (125).

The Jazz are making 14.7 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 4.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (13 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

Jazz Injuries