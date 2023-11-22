The Utah Jazz (4-10) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) at Moda Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Jazz head into this contest after a 131-99 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. Omer Yurtseven recorded 18 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Jazz.

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -2.5 225.5

