The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) are home in Northwest Division action versus the Utah Jazz (2-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Jazz are receiving 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from John Collins this season.

The Jazz are receiving 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this year.

The Jazz are receiving 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.

Keyonte George gets the Jazz 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 19.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 8.3 points, 12 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 15 points, 1.7 assists and 4 boards.

Jabari Walker posts 9 points, 4 boards and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Jazz 106 Points Avg. 112.4 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7 43.3% Field Goal % 45.3% 30.1% Three Point % 36.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.