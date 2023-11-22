Two struggling teams meet when the Utah Jazz (4-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Jazz are 2.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers, losers of eight straight.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 114 - Trail Blazers 113

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 2.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-0.5)

Jazz (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Jazz's .500 ATS win percentage (7-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .357 mark (5-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Utah (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Portland (5-9) does as the underdog (35.7%).

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 71.4% of the time this season (10 out of 14). That's more often than Portland and its opponents have (seven out of 14).

The Jazz have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-0) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .214 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-11).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz rank ninth in the NBA with 115.6 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, allowing 122.6 points per game (fourth-worst in league).

Utah ranks third-best in the NBA by grabbing 47.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks sixth in the league (41.8 allowed per contest).

This season, the Jazz rank eighth in the league in assists, delivering 27 per game.

While Utah ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 16.5 (second-worst), it ranks 24th in the league with 12.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Jazz are sinking 13.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They have a 36.1% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

