When they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Utah Jazz (4-10) will try to end a three-game losing streak. The Trail Blazers have lost eight games straight.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-2.5) 225.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jazz (-3) 225.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Jazz average 115.6 points per game (ninth in the league) while giving up 122.6 per contest (27th in the NBA). They have a -99 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (posting 103.2 points per game, 30th in league, while conceding 113.6 per contest, 16th in NBA) and have a -145 scoring differential.

The two teams average 218.8 points per game combined, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 236.2 combined points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has compiled a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Jazz and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +25000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

