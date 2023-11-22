Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Eichel are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In six of 19 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 13 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Eichel has an assist in 10 of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Eichel hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 10 19 Points 5 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 4

