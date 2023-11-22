When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Jack Eichel light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in six of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (eight shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

Eichel's shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 25:26 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:31 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:38 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.