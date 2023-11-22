The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Barnes posted 16 points in a 129-93 loss versus the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Barnes' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

The Pelicans conceded 41.8 rebounds on average last year, fifth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans were eighth in the league defensively last season, conceding 24.9 per contest.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 30 16 4 0 3 0 1

