Player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, William Karlsson and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (at 9:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Karlsson's nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games for Vegas add up to 20 total points on the season.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 19 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 12 assists in 19 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Stone has posted five goals on the season, adding 13 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 3 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 7 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 17 points in 17 games (eight goals and nine assists).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Roope Hintz has 16 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1 at Wild Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.