Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Stars on November 22, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, William Karlsson and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (at 9:30 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Golden Knights vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Karlsson's nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games for Vegas add up to 20 total points on the season.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 19 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 12 assists in 19 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Mark Stone has posted five goals on the season, adding 13 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 17 points in 17 games (eight goals and nine assists).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Roope Hintz has 16 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
