The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2), on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Golden Knights (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.

Vegas has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline in this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Vegas has played nine games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 60 (8th) Goals 64 (4th) 47 (8th) Goals Allowed 47 (8th) 12 (18th) Power Play Goals 15 (6th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (10th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has beat the spread twice and is 5-4-1 overall over its past 10 games.

Vegas has hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2.

The Golden Knights' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 47 goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank eighth.

They have a +17 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.