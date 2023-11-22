Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2), on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.
- Vegas has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline in this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Vegas has played nine games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|60 (8th)
|Goals
|64 (4th)
|47 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|47 (8th)
|12 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (6th)
|7 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has beat the spread twice and is 5-4-1 overall over its past 10 games.
- Vegas has hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2.
- The Golden Knights' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 47 goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank eighth.
- They have a +17 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.