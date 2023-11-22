When the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (beginning at 9:30 PM ET), Roope Hintz and Jack Eichel should be among the best players to watch.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

William Karlsson is a top offensive contributor for his club with 20 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games (playing 17:29 per game).

Eichel's 19 points this season, including seven goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vegas.

This season, Vegas' Mark Stone has 18 points, courtesy of five goals (fourth on team) and 13 assists (second).

In the crease, Logan Thompson has a record of 5-2-1 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 230 saves and a .920 save percentage, 12th in the league.

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, collecting 17 points in 17 games.

Through 16 games, Hintz has scored seven goals and picked up nine assists.

Matt Duchene has scored six goals and added nine assists in 16 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.37 14th 10th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.47 4th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.7 11th 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 14th 13th 21.43% Power Play % 23.08% 9th 3rd 88.14% Penalty Kill % 84.75% 10th

