Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars (12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) at American Airlines Center sees the Stars as home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Golden Knights (+105). The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' 17 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.

The Stars are 11-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in two games this season, going 2-0.

Dallas is 9-2 (victorious in 81.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Vegas has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +105.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.0 3.90 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.90 2.90 10 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 2-7 4-6-0 6.3 3.10 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 2.30 8 24.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

