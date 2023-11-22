The Dallas Stars (12-4-1, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, first) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the conference.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals conceded (just 2.5 per game) is eighth in the league.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (64 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 19 9 11 20 7 12 59.3% Jack Eichel 19 7 12 19 12 19 46.8% Shea Theodore 19 4 14 18 13 10 - Mark Stone 19 5 13 18 12 20 - Jonathan Marchessault 19 9 4 13 11 13 33.3%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 47 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players