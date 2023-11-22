How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (12-4-1, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, first) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the conference.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Golden Knights' game against the Stars can be seen on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals conceded (just 2.5 per game) is eighth in the league.
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (64 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|19
|9
|11
|20
|7
|12
|59.3%
|Jack Eichel
|19
|7
|12
|19
|12
|19
|46.8%
|Shea Theodore
|19
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Mark Stone
|19
|5
|13
|18
|12
|20
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|19
|9
|4
|13
|11
|13
|33.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 47 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|17
|8
|9
|17
|16
|6
|51.4%
|Roope Hintz
|16
|7
|9
|16
|5
|1
|50%
|Jason Robertson
|17
|5
|10
|15
|16
|13
|-
|Matt Duchene
|16
|6
|9
|15
|5
|11
|57.1%
|Tyler Seguin
|17
|6
|8
|14
|7
|4
|55.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.