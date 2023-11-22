The injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) heading into their game against the Dallas Stars (12-4-1) currently features only one player on it. The matchup is scheduled for 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Thomas Harley D Questionable Upper Body

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 64 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Vegas' total of 47 goals conceded (only 2.5 per game) is eighth-best in the NHL.

They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +17.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas has scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL (60 total, 3.5 per game).

Its +13 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Golden Knights (+105) 6

