Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Sabonis posted 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 129-93 loss against the Pelicans.

In this article we will break down Sabonis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per contest last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last year, conceding 41.8 per contest.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 31 10 10 8 0 0 0

