Chandler Stephenson Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Stars - November 22
The Vegas Golden Knights, including Chandler Stephenson, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Stephenson Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 14:41 on the ice per game.
- In two of 15 games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- In six of 15 games this year, Stephenson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Stephenson has had an assist in a game six times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Stephenson has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's +13 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|15
|Games
|10
|10
|Points
|5
|2
|Goals
|2
|8
|Assists
|3
