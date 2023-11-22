The Vegas Golden Knights, including Chandler Stephenson, are in action Wednesday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 14:41 on the ice per game.

In two of 15 games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 15 games this year, Stephenson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game six times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 10 10 Points 5 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.