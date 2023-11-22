In the upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Chandler Stephenson to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

Stephenson has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Stephenson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:54 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:07 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

