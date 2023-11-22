On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Brett Howden going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Howden has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Howden has no points on the power play.
  • Howden averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:42 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

