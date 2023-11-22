Should you wager on Brayden McNabb to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars face off on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

McNabb has zero points on the power play.

McNabb averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:49 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:27 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

