Alex Pietrangelo Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Stars - November 22
Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- Pietrangelo's plus-minus this season, in 17:17 per game on the ice, is +3.
- Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 14 games this year.
- Pietrangelo has registered a point in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Pietrangelo has had an assist in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +13 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|14
|Games
|10
|9
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|1
