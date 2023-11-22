Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus this season, in 17:17 per game on the ice, is +3.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 14 games this year.

Pietrangelo has registered a point in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Pietrangelo has had an assist in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 10 9 Points 2 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

