Can we expect Alex Pietrangelo lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Dallas Stars at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pietrangelo has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 22:30 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:50 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

