In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Alec Martinez to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

Martinez has scored in two of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 20:42 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 4-1 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:31 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:18 Away W 4-3 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

