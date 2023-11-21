The UNLV Rebels (2-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Richmond Spiders (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

UNLV vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -2.5 135.5

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV and its opponents combined to score more than 135.5 points in 22 of 29 games last season.

UNLV's contests last season had an average of 144.3 points, 8.8 more than this game's over/under.

UNLV put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

UNLV finished with a 13-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.4% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rebels had an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of their games).

UNLV has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UNLV vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 22 75.9% 74.3 143.2 70.0 137.8 138.0 Richmond 13 43.3% 68.9 143.2 67.8 137.8 136.7

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Rebels scored were 6.5 more points than the Spiders gave up (67.8).

UNLV went 13-5 against the spread and 14-7 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

UNLV vs. Richmond Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 8-8 21-8-0 Richmond 11-19-0 4-5 14-16-0

UNLV vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Richmond 9-7 Home Record 12-4 5-5 Away Record 1-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

