UNLV vs. Richmond November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (2-2) will meet the UNLV Rebels (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
UNLV vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UNLV Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
UNLV vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|174th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
