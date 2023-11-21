The Richmond Spiders (2-2) will meet the UNLV Rebels (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UNLV vs. Richmond Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jason Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 74.3 115th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 70.0 174th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.2 220th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.2 85th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.