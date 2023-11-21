Tuesday's game at Ocean Center has the Richmond Spiders (2-2) squaring off against the UNLV Rebels (2-2) at 6:30 PM (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a 73-70 win for Richmond, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UNLV vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

UNLV vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, UNLV 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-3.3)

Richmond (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV Performance Insights

With 74.3 points per game on offense, UNLV was 115th in the nation last year. On defense, it allowed 70 points per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Last season the Rebels grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest (304th-ranked).

Last season UNLV ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.8 per game.

The Rebels averaged 11.8 turnovers per game last year (175th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 16.6 turnovers per contest (fifth-best).

Last year the Rebels made 8.2 three-pointers per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.9% (138th-ranked) from downtown.

UNLV found it difficult to stop shooters from beyond the arc, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball with 8.8 treys allowed per game. It ranked 295th by allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage to opposing teams last year.

UNLV attempted 35.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.4% of the shots it attempted (and 68% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.5 threes per contest, which were 39.6% of its shots (and 32% of the team's buckets).

