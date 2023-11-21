UNLV vs. Richmond: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-2) hit the court against the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Richmond matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UNLV vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
UNLV vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-1.5)
|135.5
|-115
|-105
UNLV vs. Richmond Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UNLV went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 21 Rebels games went over the point total.
- Richmond won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Last season, 14 of the Spiders' games hit the over.
UNLV Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- UNLV is 81st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (122nd).
- With odds of +50000, UNLV has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
