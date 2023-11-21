The UNLV Rebels (2-2) hit the court against the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Richmond matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM UNLV (-1.5) 135.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Richmond Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNLV went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 21 Rebels games went over the point total.

Richmond won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 19 times.

Last season, 14 of the Spiders' games hit the over.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UNLV is 81st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (122nd).

With odds of +50000, UNLV has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.