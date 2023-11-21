The UNLV Rebels (2-2) take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

UNLV vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
  • UNLV went 8-6 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Spiders ranked 258th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rebels finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Rebels averaged 74.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed.
  • UNLV went 14-7 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, UNLV posted 0.3 more points per game (74.9) than it did in away games (74.6).
  • The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.3 in away games.
  • UNLV sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 36.3%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Stetson W 71-55 Thomas & Mack Center
11/17/2023 @ Pepperdine W 82-68 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Florida State L 83-75 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Richmond - Ocean Center
11/28/2023 Akron - Thomas & Mack Center
12/6/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena

