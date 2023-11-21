The UNLV Rebels (2-2) take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

UNLV vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.

UNLV went 8-6 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Spiders ranked 258th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rebels finished 220th.

Last year, the Rebels averaged 74.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed.

UNLV went 14-7 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, UNLV posted 0.3 more points per game (74.9) than it did in away games (74.6).

The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.3 in away games.

UNLV sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 36.3%).

