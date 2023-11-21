How to Watch UNLV vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-2) take on the Richmond Spiders (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.
UNLV vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
- UNLV went 8-6 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Spiders ranked 258th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rebels finished 220th.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged 74.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed.
- UNLV went 14-7 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, UNLV posted 0.3 more points per game (74.9) than it did in away games (74.6).
- The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.3 in away games.
- UNLV sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 36.3%).
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Stetson
|W 71-55
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 82-68
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Florida State
|L 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
