The Oregon Ducks (3-1) battle the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

Nevada vs. Oregon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ducks scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 68.6 the Wolf Pack gave up to opponents.

When Oregon gave up fewer than 64.5 points last season, it went 12-4.

Last year, the 64.5 points per game the Wolf Pack scored were just 1.2 more points than the Ducks allowed (63.3).

When Nevada put up more than 63.3 points last season, it went 8-10.

Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 36.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% lower than the 38.9% of shots the Ducks' opponents hit.

The Ducks shot at a 42.8% clip from the field last season, 9.5 percentage points below the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack averaged.

