Tuesday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (3-1) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) at Lawlor Events Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58, heavily favoring Oregon to come out on top. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 21.

In their last time out, the Wolf Pack won on Friday 64-41 over Pepperdine.

Nevada vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Nevada vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 70, Nevada 58

Nevada Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolf Pack were outscored by 4.1 points per game last season, with a -126 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.5 points per game (191st in college basketball), and gave up 68.6 per outing (284th in college basketball).

Nevada's points-per-game average in MWC contests (64.5 per game) equaled its overall average.

The Wolf Pack posted 65.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

Defensively Nevada played better at home last season, giving up 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.

