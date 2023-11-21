The Utah Jazz, with Jordan Clarkson, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Clarkson produced 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 140-137 loss versus the Suns.

We're going to examine Clarkson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-108)

Over 22.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league defensively last season, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Lakers were 25th in the league last year, giving up 44.9 per game.

The Lakers gave up 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the NBA).

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 29 22 4 4 5 0 1 11/4/2022 29 20 7 3 2 0 0

