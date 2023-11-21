The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and others in this contest.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Tuesday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 24.3.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Markkanen's 4.0 three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Tuesday's over/under for John Collins is 14.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 13.0.

He has averaged 11.0 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Collins has made 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Jordan Clarkson on Tuesday is 7.8 higher than his season scoring average (14.7).

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Clarkson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Tuesday's over/under for Davis is 25.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 25.7.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Tuesday's over/under for LeBron James is 25.5. That's 2.5 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).

James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

