The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-9) on November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 46% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.1% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 3-3 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz score just 3.2 more points per game (116.8) than the Lakers give up (113.6).

Utah is 4-4 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 122.9 points per game at home, 13.1 more than away (109.8). On defense they give up 120.3 per game, 3.7 fewer points than away (124).

This season the Jazz are collecting more assists at home (27.3 per game) than on the road (27).

Jazz Injuries