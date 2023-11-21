How to Watch the Jazz vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-9) on November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and SportsNet LA.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 46% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.1% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 3-3 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.
- The Jazz score just 3.2 more points per game (116.8) than the Lakers give up (113.6).
- Utah is 4-4 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average 122.9 points per game at home, 13.1 more than away (109.8). On defense they give up 120.3 per game, 3.7 fewer points than away (124).
- At home Utah is allowing 120.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it is on the road (124).
- This season the Jazz are collecting more assists at home (27.3 per game) than on the road (27).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
