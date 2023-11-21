The injury report for the Utah Jazz (4-9) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) currently features just one player on it. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Jazz's most recent outing was a 140-137 overtime loss to the Suns on Sunday. Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points in the Jazz's loss, leading the team.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

