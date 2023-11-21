On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Lakers matchup.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.9 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 113.6 per contest (16th in the league).

The Jazz have a -67 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 116.8 points per game, 10th in the league, and are giving up 122 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 228.7 points per game between them, 7.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender a combined 235.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Utah has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Jazz and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +25000 - Lakers +1800 +1100 -

