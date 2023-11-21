Jazz vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-9) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Lakers matchup.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-7.5)
|236.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-7.5)
|234.5
|-330
|+265
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz vs Lakers Additional Info
Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.9 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 113.6 per contest (16th in the league).
- The Jazz have a -67 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 116.8 points per game, 10th in the league, and are giving up 122 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.
- These two teams are scoring 228.7 points per game between them, 7.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams surrender a combined 235.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Los Angeles has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- Utah has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
Jazz and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Lakers
|+1800
|+1100
|-
