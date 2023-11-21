Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Clark County, Nevada, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Pershing County High School at Lake Mead Christian Academy
- Game Time: 9:00 AM PT on November 21
- Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Faith Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 12:20 PM PT on November 21
- Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM PT on November 21
- Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 21
- Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
