If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Clark County, Nevada, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Pershing County High School at Lake Mead Christian Academy

Game Time: 9:00 AM PT on November 21

9:00 AM PT on November 21 Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 12:20 PM PT on November 21

12:20 PM PT on November 21 Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

Game Time: 3:40 PM PT on November 21

3:40 PM PT on November 21 Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School