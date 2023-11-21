If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Clark County, Nevada, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Other Games in Nevada This Week

  • Eureka County
  • Washoe County
  • Lincoln County

    • Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

    Pershing County High School at Lake Mead Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 9:00 AM PT on November 21
    • Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Faith Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 12:20 PM PT on November 21
    • Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 3:40 PM PT on November 21
    • Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 21
    • Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

