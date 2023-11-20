The UNLV Rebels (2-1) host the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

UNLV vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

UNLV's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Florida State's .345 mark (10-17-0 ATS Record).

UNLV vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 74.3 143.6 70.0 146.2 138.0 Florida State 69.3 143.6 76.2 146.2 143.7

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rebels scored 74.3 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.

UNLV went 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

UNLV vs. Florida State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 21-8-0 Florida State 10-17-0 15-14-0

UNLV vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Florida State 9-7 Home Record 5-11 5-5 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.6 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

