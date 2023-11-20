The UNLV Rebels (0-1) will meet the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Florida State Game Information

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNLV vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 69.3 235th
174th 70 Points Allowed 76.2 330th
220th 31.2 Rebounds 28.6 327th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.5 274th
193rd 12.8 Assists 13.4 150th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

