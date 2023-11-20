UNLV vs. Florida State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (0-1) will meet the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
UNLV vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
UNLV vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Florida State AVG
|Florida State Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|174th
|70
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|28.6
|327th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
